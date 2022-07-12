Marshall mountain makeover

Missoula, MT - Marshall Mountain is expected to be on its way to becoming a year-around recreation facility where people ca enjoy summer and winter activities.

The project was started about a year ago and is now in the master planning phase where city associates are constructing an idea of what the recreation park will look like.

The mountain was previously home to a ski resort for multiple decades but is now moving on to becoming a place where everyone can enjoy it.

"People really have a history there and so this is an opportunity to revision that and having the public's perspective both people who had been there and used Marshall when it was a functioning ski area, all the way through the folks who have engaged with it since that time," said Chief Land and Community Officer Chet Crowser. "And have ideas for what it could be for the future of Missoula is really going to be key in making sure that we have a lasting and impactful asset for our community long term."

The mountain is still in the planning phase but community engagement is encouraged online here.