MISSOULA, Mont. - Marshall Mountain Park has re-opened for the public after nearly 20 years.
Thanks to a recent purchase from non-profit Izzy Dog Inc. and a new relationship with Montana's Park and Rec., recreationists can now access trails for hiking and biking from the original starting point of Marshall Mountain.
Locals couldn't be more excited to get back on these trails once again.
And with another hotspot to explore the outdoors longtime Marshall Mountain bicyclists Jeff and Caroline say this re-opening makes it more convenient for everyone.
"Even for bikes I think it will make the community happier not having everybody up in the rattlesnake, the horses, the hikers, the runners, the bikers, it just kind of spreads more people out," she says. They go on to say, "Hopefully, it will be up here forever for us."
A few new rules to note to maintain a smooth, and safe space:
- The park will be open for all daylight hours from sunrise to sunset.
- Signs are posted to let you know about the different trails that are open for public access.
- Marshall Mountain Canyon and the park will remain closed for parking, spaces will be available off to right of the gate.
- Overnight camping is not permitted.
- No dogs are allowed on the trails for now, but that could change in the future.
As areas of Marshall Mountain remain on private property you're asked to recreate safely and respectfully.