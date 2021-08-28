EAST MISSOULA, Mont. - The Marshall Woods Restoration project which started in the Rattlesnake Trails is now making it's way onto more recreational areas in East Missoula.
The next phase, moving onto more neighboring trails for tree thinning and controlled burns.
As fires across the state led to several closures on roads and recreational areas. Officials with the Lolo National Forest say doing projects like this could help limit and manage those restrictions. With a busy fire season, we've seen so far this summer. Prescribed fire practice on these trails is critical
"In the Marshall Canyon between the Rattlesnake and Marshall Mountain, the real need was to do some fuel reduction treatment near residences to try and with the goal to reduce the potential intensity of fires if they do happen in this area...and a big part of that is putting fire back on these landscapes,” said Seth Romocki, Forester.
This means right now certain trails will be closed off during the week, and on weekends if necessary. The timeline of the project will be based on different factors, one being weather conditions.
And as the project wraps up, you're able to recreate in these areas, but as you head out keep an eye out for signage posted at the start of certain access points and expect the unexpected hazards along those trails to recreate safely and respectfully.
For the most updated date closures or additional projects in the works, information can be found on the Lolo National Forest Facebook page.