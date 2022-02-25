MISSOULA, Mont. - Face coverings will be recommended, but not required at Missoula County Public Schools starting Monday, Feb. 28.
Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson sent a notice to staff Friday announcing the change, adding that the schools will continue to follow other mitigation strategies.
Superintendent Watson said he made this decision following guidance from the CDC, which the schools have been following since the start of the pandemic.
CDC metrics put Missoula County at a “medium” level, meaning face coverings are not required, and the recommendation for wearing them indoors is dropped as well, Superintendent Watson said.
Staff is also being told to remind students to be respectful of others who choose to continue wearing a mask.
