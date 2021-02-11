MISSOULA - A public vaccination clinic for those in Tier 1 of Phase 1B will be held by the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) on Monday, Feb. 15 at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall.
At the clinic, about 200 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available.
Appointments will open online at 4:00 pm on Friday, Feb. 12.
The link to make appointments will be available on the Vaccine Information page on the Missoula City-County joint information center website here.
The appointments will be offered online only due to the low volume of appointments being offered. Walk-ups will not be taken at the clinic.
According to the MCCHD, in the near future, they will offer appointments via phone at 406-258-INFO.
Appointments are non-transferrable and individuals are only allowed to book one appointment per person.
To book an appointment, an email address is required and those who are successful in booking an appointment will receive a confirmation email within one hour of booking confirming the time, date, location and materials they must bring to their appointment.
Tier 1 B of Phase 1 B include those 70-years-old and older, American Indians ages 16 and older and people of color ages 16 and older. Phase 1A patients will continue to be eligible.
“We also want to thank Missoula County residents for their diligence in taking COVID-19 precautions seriously,” the MCCHD wrote in a release. “We ask that they keep up the good work with continuing to wear masks, wash their hands, and practice social distancing.”