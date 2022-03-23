MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is looking to update its air pollution program to meet and maintain national air quality guidelines.
Some of the proposed changes include:
- Eliminating the city's existing oxygen fuels program
- Shifting to current state or federal programs
- Requiring the removal of, or upgrade for wood stoves in grandfathered homes
- Instituting no recreational fires when air alerts are in place
MCCHD air quality specialist Ben Schmidt, believes this will help control air pollution levels especially during wildfire season which has already proven to be a time for hazardous air quality.
"The wildfires is something that's a little bit out of our control now that being said there is something that is in our control and that is outdoor burning, which is natural in our ecosystem throughout all of the western united states in a ways that minimizes the impact on people and public health," said Schmidt.
Climate Smart Missoula, a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing air pollution, executive director, Amy Cilimburg shares how these proposed changes have been considered for years.
"It's just a shift of both our understanding of the dangers of air pollution everything from wildfire smoke to natural gas and its also part of a growing community that we need to look out for, for ourselves and each other," said Cilimburg.
If the proposed changes are approved at the state level, the new rules would not take effect at least for the next several months.
The health department is also reopening pubic comment. You can submit your feedback by mail, calling, or attending the meeting in-person on April 21st.
