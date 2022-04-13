MCPS addresses parents concerns over 'Inappropriate' health assignment

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Public School District is responding after parents expressed their concerns over an assignment given to students about sexual orientation that some found to be inappropriate and offensive.

The handout titled, 'Questions for Exploring Sexual Orientation,' included question like ‘how do you define heterosexuality,’ 'when do you choose your sexual orientation, and 'do you consider it safe to expose your children to heterosexual teachers, scout leaders, and coaches?"

At Tuesday night's school board meeting, officials heard from volunteers with the school their distraught over the assignment.

MCPS says an immediate investigation was launched as the handout was brought to their attention and since been removed as part of the curriculum.

We've reached out to them for comment, they’ve released the following statement:

“The handout was intended as a demonstration exercise to show how certain questions can be seen as offensive. Students were not expected to provide written answers. The questions on the handout were intended for discussion purposes only and are not part of our approved curriculum.”

They went on to say, “MCPS has a "challenged materials" procedure that anyone can access. Generally, the challenged materials procedure is used when there is a challenge of curriculum material used in our classrooms. However, the handout in this particular incident was not part of the curriculum and should not have been used, as it is not part of our approved instructional materials for this unit.”

MCPS also confirms The District has taken appropriate remedial action to prevent this from happening again.