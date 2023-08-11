MISSOULA, Mont- With the school year just a couple weeks away, Special Education Services for Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is taking steps to ensure that their growing population of students with disabilities has the support that they need.

Special Education Services currently has six jobs available and many paraeducator positions open all across Missoula public schools. This staffing shortage is also coming at a time when the population of students who qualify for special needs continues to grow. Now up to around 1100 students throughout the district. To make up for these shortages, Special Education Director, Virginia Haines, tells me the schools may have to work together to make sure all of the students with disabilities are supported.

"We do a lot of collaborating and teaming with in each of the school buildings."

This collaborating will involve staff members having to creatively schedule their workdays in order to fill different roles for the upcoming school year.

According to Haines, MCPS plan to have job fairs throughout August and likely in September and October.

If you want to apply for the open positions at Missoula County Public Schools, you can visit their website.