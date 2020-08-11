MCPS approves motion to adopt hybrid education model for teaching students this fall

MISSOULA - Missoulians weighed in for hours on a proposed plan for teaching public school students this fall before the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve the motion.
During Tuesday night's Board of Trustees meeting, Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson revealed a proposal to teach students using a hybrid education model, which would start on Wednesday, August 26.
It would begin in Phase One for now with students attending school for in-person learning two times a week.
For the remainder of the school week, learning would be done online.
Depending on how things go, like coronavirus cases numbers in the community and in schools, MCPS would have the option to move backward to Phase Zero, which would be continued online learning or progress to Phase Two, which would bring all students back to school.
Under Watson's proposal, all students would have the option of 100-percent online learning this school year while in the phased approach and that online academy would start Wednesday, September 2.
This decision would be reassessed on a weekly basis, and any significant changes or updates would be brought to the board for discussion.
The board listened to dozens up dozens of comments, before finally agreeing to the motion on the hybrid education model shortly after 10 PM.
Two trustees opposed the motion.