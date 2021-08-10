MCPS Board of Trustees approves mask requirement recommendation

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday night approved a recommendation by the administration to require students to wear masks for the first six weeks of school this fall.
The 6-3 vote, largely in favor of the recommendation, came down after several hours of public comment.
It's one part of the administration's plan to contain the coronavirus this fall.
Following guidance from the CDC and the Missoula City-County Health Department, Superintendent Rob Watson and his administration had recommended that all students return to class every day with longer school days.
After-school activities will also return, as well as some school events.
Hand-washing stations and ventilation will be increased.
For students who don't feel safe returning to class, they will be allowed to enroll in online-only learning.
And as the school year progresses and new data about the virus becomes available, efforts to mitigate the virus will come in layers.
One of those major mitigation efforts?
All K-12 students will be required to wear masks for the first six weeks of classes, with the requirement set to be reviewed during the October board meeting.
"I want the board to understand that, last year, nothing we did in the school really impacted what we did in the community. In fact, it was just the opposite," said Superintendent Watson. "When you watch that data, when the community cases went up, then our school cases went up. Now, they didn't go up as much as our community cases, but what happened in the community, what will happen in the community has a direct impact on the number of cases in our schools."
The proposal calls for all students, staff, volunteers and guests to wear a face covering in all K-12 MCPS facilities and administrative offices.
They will also be required on buses.
No face coverings will be required when students are outside.
Staff may lower their masks, if they maintain the 6-foot social distancing rule.
And staff can offer routine "mask breaks" for students throughout the day.
Watson added that by adopting the universal mask requirement, all students will be able to be in closer contact with one another, leading to more traditional school routines.