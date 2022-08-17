MISSOULA, Mont. - School is back in session-which means teachers and staff are looking at how they're going to budget their needs for the school year. This time last year we saw the board really struggling with where funds would come from for the 2021 and 2022 school year.

Last year federal funding offset the cost but this year as they look ahead all eyes turn to the money coming from the property tax levies, the transportation fund, and all those levies we saw pass back in may here in Missoula county

For the 2022 to 2023 school year, Missoula's' board of trustees approved 64.1 million dollars for elementary schools, almost 3 million more than budgeted last year and 51.6 million allocated for high schools is more than 5 million higher than in previous years.



Aside from those property tax levies which will boost the high school budget by another million dollars. With the new layout, with some questions surrounding exactly how much will be calculated from the state to local level, specifically funds for transportation

Inflation and student enrollment continue to be a big factor in what costs will be as we near closer to the start of the new school year. Ultimately all budgets for the elementary and high schools passed and they'll revisit these plans at the next board meeting on September 13th.