MISSOULA, Mont. - Icy conditions shut down Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) for the day and delayed morning commuters.
MCPS first alerted parents Wednesday morning via email about a two-hour delay that eventually switched to an all-day closure.
School administrators determined that the roads were still unsafe for buses and after-school activities were canceled as well.
Icy conditions prevented kids from going to school in the morning and it was also deemed dangerous for people heading out the door to drive or recreate.
"I'm a runner and this morning I was headed out for a run and it's the very first time I've actually walked out my door and started to go down the sidewalk and thought it's way too slick to be out here, I turned around and went back in, I couldn't even get out on my property without slipping and sliding, it's super unusual,” said one Missoula resident.
First responders also sent out multiple "Means" alerts this morning warning drivers to slow down and plan ahead of closures and delays.
MCPS assured us they will be tracking active road conditions early tomorrow morning again and alert parents as soon as they know of any changes or delays.
