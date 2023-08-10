Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is facing a staffing shortage all across the board with teachers, substitutes, custodians, and cafeteria workers positions all having vacancies. Most of the teaching positions that need to be filled are industrial arts and language based, but there is still a high school math teaching position that needs to be filled. If nobody is hired, the classes would have to be run by substitute teachers.

Mischelle Y. Thomas, the MCPS Human Resources Supervisor, said, "we have a big need for substitutes because if we don't fill some of those positions before school starts, then we are running into having deficiencies in those areas."

When it comes to attracting people to these jobs, Missoula County is raising pay and created a teacher's union and giving employees access to mental health services. But the housing situation in Missoula is turning away accepted applicants for teaching positions.

"We've actually had positions that have been accepted and then had to then they had would have to withdraw their acceptance simply because of the housing in Missoula."

If the schools can't fill in these different positions, they'll have to turn to more creative ideas to fill in these roles.

"We have seen grandparents or teachers stay at home, parents who may be retired teachers or retired school district personnel that'll come in and help us out in those times."

MCPS held a job fair this past Monday and Thomas told me they hired three custodian positions and have set up interviews for substitutes and paraeducators.

Missoula County Public Schools begin fall semester the week of August 29.