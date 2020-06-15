MCPS 'kids eat free' summer meal program starts

Courtesy: Missoula County Public Schools Facebook

MISSOULA - Missoula County Public School's summer lunch pickup program starts on June 15.

Starting today families will be able to pickup a free bagged meal that includes a breakfast and a lunch for kids.

Bagged breakfast and lunch for kids are available for pickup at Chief Charlo, Franklin, Lowell, Russell and Willard from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This summer due to COVID-19, only one person per family is encouraged to pickup the meals and there won't be any on-site congregating allowed.

Also due to COVID-19, MCPS is partnering with the Montana Food Bank Network to provide bags of non-perishable food items for families available for pickup on Fridays.

Kids can also eat free this summer at the following:

- Missoula Public Library, Monday-Friday, 11:30-1

- Lolo School, Monday-Friday, 11:30-1

- Council Groves Apartments, Monday-Thursday, 12-1:30

- Clinton Community Church, Monday-Friday, 11-12

- Alberton School, Monday-Thursday, 10-1

- Frenchtown High School, Wednesday, 12-1

