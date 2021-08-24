MCPS offsets smaller budget with federal funding

MISSOULA, Mont. - This year, Missoula County Public Schools will be working with a smaller budget because of a decline in enrollment.
However, students will not be impacted. The district is planning to use $3.4 million of federal funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which is part of the CARES Act, to offset the smaller budget.
The 2021-2022 budget is based on last year's enrollment numbers. Last year, enrollment declined by about 300 students.
Superintendent Rob Watson explained it's because more parents opted into options like homeschooling or decided to keep their kindergartners home.
However, the district anticipates enrollment will rebound, the superintendent said.
The district decided not to reduce its teaching staff or programs, and instead will use the federal funding to ensure every kid is covered.
"We're ready to serve all kids and we're excited to have them back in school," Watson said. "We'll work through the budgetary concerns that we might have and we're ready to go this year."
The superintendent said students could be impacted next year if enrollment continues to drop.
However, right now, it's hard to predict where enrollment is because there's so much movement of students enrolling and leaving the district ahead of the school year.
MCPS reports enrollment numbers to the state in October, Watson said. The district will have an idea of how to prepare for next year's budget starting then.