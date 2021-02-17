MISSOULA -- It's alreadytime to start thinking about next school year, with kindergarten registration open for Missoula County Public Schools.
Children who turn 5 on or before September 10 are eligible to register before March 31, 2021.
Educators said the sooner the better, so that families can get connected with their neighborhood school.
Parents who are unsure of what school is in their district, visit the MCPS website.
Communications Director for MCPS, Hatton Littman, said there's more of an 'urgency' this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We know there are a lot of families, especially with very young children, who opted not to attend public school this year due to the pandemic, Littman said. "So we want to make sure we get those families re-engaged [and] filling out their forms," she said.
Parents need to provide their child’s birth certificate and proof of immunizations.
The school also needs two forms of address verification such as a utility, land line phone bill, or a lease agreement, to verify their physical address.
Families can register their kids online, or by dropping of the form in-person.
MCPS elementary schools are:
- Chief Charlo, 5600 Longview Street
- Jeannette Rankin, 5150 Big Fork Road
- Franklin, 1901 S. 11th Street
- Hawthorne, 2835 S. 3rd West
- Lewis and Clark, 2901 Park Street
- Lowell, 1215 Phillips Street
- Paxson, 101 Evans Street
- Rattlesnake, 1220 Pineview Drive
- Russell, 3216 Russell Street