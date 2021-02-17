Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MISSOULA... NORTHEASTERN GRANITE AND WEST CENTRAL POWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MST... At 656 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking intense banded snow showers along a line extending from the west end of Missoula to near Bonner-West Riverside. Movement was east at 15 mph and will impact I90 between Missoula and Drummond through 8 pm. Visibility one-quarter mile or less has been reported with intense snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Drummond, Wye, Bonner-West Riverside, East Missoula, Nimrod, New Chicago, Potomac, Bearmouth, Clinton, Turah, Garnet, Hall and Twin Creeks.