MISSOULA, Mont- Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) have experienced significant bus driver shortages in the years past. During the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beach Transportation, the school bus provider for MCPS, told me that around 20 bus driver positions were open at that time. The large number of vacant drivers made it really difficult on the Beach Transportation staff to cover all of the routes.

In order for the company to not miss any bus routes. Carlin Cavill, the General Manager of Beach Transportation, said, "we have to rob other office staff and mechanics to fill the routes and that takes away from their normal everyday duties."

This year, the company only has 4-5 vacant bus driver positions which is a big improvement from years past. One of the main reasons the company has seen this increase is they raised the hourly pay for bus drivers this past year. Bumping up the pay from $16 to $21 per hour. Beach transportation also has several people in the middle of the training process that will fill in more of the vacant bus driver positions in the coming weeks.

Cavill said, "There's four or five people that have passed a written test and so in two weeks they will be able to take the skills test out of the DMV."

Beach Transportation in the meantime will have employees or retired drivers fill in to cover the vacant bus routes to start the school year, but not at the same amount in years past. Cavill ensured that nobody should be worried about any routes being missed throughout the school year.