MISSOULA - School districts are making sure kids have access to food while schools across the state remain closed.
Statewide, more than 43% of families rely on free and reduced lunches, according to a 2019 report from the Office of Public Instruction.
Monday, Missoula County Public Schools started using buses to deliver bagged lunches. The buses went to regular bus stops as well as schools in the district.
The sack lunches handed out contain both a lunch for today and a breakfast for tomorrow.
This is the first time MCPS has run its lunch program out of buses.
The goal is to reach as many kids as possible. There are 15 buses loaded up with 3,000 meals.
One parent picking up lunches with her kids said this program is about more than just the food, Its gives people something to look forward to.
"Just having this opportunity to have part of the day where you have a schedule you go get the lunch you go have a picnic it defines a moment of the day which I think is going to be really helpful for the kids and the parents," Missoula mom Polly Becker said.
The lunches are available for all kids; public, private, home-schooled and those from different school districts.
The school district also wants to remind drivers if you see a school bus slow down and watch for kids.