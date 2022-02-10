MCPS to add district support as high school enrollment grows

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Public Schools enrollment is bouncing back after a drop during the beginning of the pandemic, especially in high schools.
High schools in the district have over 200 more students currently enrolled than in fall 2019.
As more programs and activities are added, like baseball, the district is adding a second assistant superintendent to focus on grades 9-12.
This new position will oversee both school-specific and districtwide programs like agriculture and motor programs, coordinate activities and athletics and align curriculum throughout the schools to make sure all students receive similar education.
Another key role will be helping smooth the transition from middle school to high school.
MCPS high schools are unique because outside K-8 districts, like Hellgate, Bonner and Lolo feed into them.
Superintendent Rob Watson reported over 60% of students at Big Sky High School are from other districts.
"Sometimes the experience coming from like Bonner Elementary to Hellgate High School is a tough transition for those kids because they’re coming from a small school to a large school," Watson said. "It would be nice to have someone focus on that experience, focus on that transition, and help so that it's more seamless and that kids have a good experience when they get to high school.”
The cost of the new position is covered through district savings from reducing or eliminating other central office positions over the last couple of years.
The original assistant superintendent position will shift its focus to Kindergarten through eighth grade.
