MCPS to continue breakfast in classroom program

MISSOULA, Mont. - As schools start a normal school year for the first time in three years, one program made popular during the pandemic is sticking around.

Missoula County Public Schools is continuing its 'Breakfast in the Classroom' program where all students kindergarten through eighth grade can receive breakfast at the start of their school day for free.

Breakfast and lunch in classrooms became popular during the pandemic, but at MCPS, the breakfast program started back in 2010 at Hawthorne Elementary.

Every elementary and middle school in the district now takes part.

Full breakfasts are delivered to classrooms every morning, ranging from things like pancakes and waffles, to breakfast bars, string cheese and yogurts.

Stacey Rossmiller, food and nutrition supervisor, said eating in the classroom helps students focus and have enough time to eat.

"It’s proven that it’ll increase test scores, decrease tardiness, and they have less behavioral issues with kids, simply because they come in, they actually get on task right away and they have full stomachs," Rossmiller said. "They’re not sitting there hungry. They’re not wondering what time is lunch. Whereas with breakfast in the cafeteria, generally, kids are spending more time outside playing and they don’t want to come in and eat, so then if they do, they’re too late to eat everything.”

The program is free to all students regardless of family income because there's enough participation to offset costs through federal reimbursements. Rossmiller explained.

However, as COVID-19 funding expires, the district is still encouraging families to apply for free and reduced lunch.

The more students qualify, the more federal funding the district can receive.

The process is confidential and does not impact credit scores, Rossmiller said.

For more information on free and reduced lunch, click here.