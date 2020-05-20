Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .HEAVY RAIN FELL ON A DEEP PRIMED SNOWPACK LEADING TO THE MELT INCREASING. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE AND IS EXPECTED TO PEAK LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. FLOWS WILL THEN DECREASE BUT ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&

...THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .HEAVY RAIN WILL FALL ON A DEEP PRIMED SNOW PACK LEADING TO THE MELT INCREASING. FLOWS IN RIVERS MAY INCREASE QUICKLY AND REACH CRITICAL LEVELS. FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA...FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. * FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY MORNING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * FORECAST...FLOOD STAGE MAY BE REACHED THIS EVENING. * IMPACT...AT 11.0 FEET, FLOODING TO LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. &&