MISSOULA, Mont. - As air quality conditions continue to be a concern among people across the state, especially for families, it has worsened over the past two weeks.

Superintendent Russ Lodge with Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) says they've been tracking all those air quality conditions over the past week as more wind and smoke have moved into the Missoula area.

Using the Department of Environmental Quality Index categorizing the air quality concerns ranging from good to hazardous, and using this to determine whether to cancel or postpone all outdoor activities.

So far this year, MCPS did not have to make those adjustments for both their elementary and high schools for recess to all outdoor sports activities.

However, this week came a close call as smoke from wildfires pushed air quality conditions into the middle tier known as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups.’ If the risk goes beyond that a decision must come down.

"If it gets into the unhealthy category and it's solidly there and changes throughout the day so you've got to watch it and monitor it from morning to afternoon because it tends to get worse, so we make about a 1:30 and 2 o'clock decision to see where we are at, in case we've got teams from other communities that are traveling and we would not be able to participate,” said Lodge.

Ultimately going off of the DEQ air quality recommendation, if the air measures too unhealthy for all groups, MCPS says this is when they would alert all appropriate parties in elementary or high schools of any schedule changes.