MISSOULA- The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man Sunday morning who had boarded himself in a residence after threatening a woman with a weapon.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a disturbance on Old Highway 93 S in Florence just after 11:00 pm Saturday, June 6.
A woman fled to a nearby neighbor’s house after she was threatened by a man, described to be under the influence of drugs.
On scene, Sheriff’s Deputies spoke and removed the woman to a safe location and notified surrounding residents before securing the area.
The suspect had boarded himself inside a residence, and throughout the night and into the morning, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says deputies made several attempts to make contact and negotiate his surrender.
The man was apprehended without incident at about 7:25 Sunday morning by the Missoula County Special Response Team who was assisted by the Kalispell unit.