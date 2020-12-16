MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid the Frenchtown Mill area.
According to the sheriff’s office, Missoula County Sheriff's Deputies, assisted by Missoula City Police Officers, are currently in pursuit of two felony theft suspects near the Frenchtown Mill.
Canines are en route and will be used in the search.
The suspects are dressed in dark clothing and are on foot, if you have any information or see the suspects you are asked to not approach them and to call 9-1-1 immediately.
MCSO says at this time a third suspect is currently in custody.
