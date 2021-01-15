Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Visibility in snow showers will be less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&