The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office says Cole Bates has been found.
According to MCSO, Bates was taken into custody without incident.
“Thank you to the community for providing information and all those that assisted in the search,” MCSO wrote in the update.
MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for an escapee who is considered dangerous in Missoula Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Cole Bates willingly came to the district court, was charged with assault with a weapon and sentenced 10 years.
He was brought to a patrol vehicle to go to the Missoula County Detention Facility, but when officers tried to put him in the vehicle, Bates ran away on foot, MCSO wrote in the post. MCSO added he was heading towards the Orange Street bridge.
He is described as 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighs 165-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is wearing a black hoodie with the word "King" with a white crown graphic on the front and black jeans. MCSO added he might be handcuffed with the handcuffs appearing on the frontside of his body.
MCSO warned the public to not approach Bates as he is considered dangerous.
Anyone who sees him should call 9-1-1 immediately.
