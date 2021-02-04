MISSOULA - Deputies with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are on scene negotiating with a male suspect who has reportedly barricaded himself inside a house.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Sage Street around 3:45 pm.
The disturbance involved an assault with a weapon and one individual is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
People are asked to avoid the 4700 block of Sage Street during the ongoing incident.
