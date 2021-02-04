Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Potential for moderate rates of snow between 4 am and 8 am. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&