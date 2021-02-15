Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... The occurrence of long duration light to moderate snowfall. Light snow will continue through noon today. Steady light to moderate snowfall is expected this afternoon through the evening hours. Snowfall rates up to 1/2 an inch per hour are expected this afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are expected through midnight tonight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The heaviest snow this evening and overnight will likely fall throughout the Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 PM MST this evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to noon MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&