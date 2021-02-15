Car crash
Photo: Pexels via MGN

MISSOULA CO., Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported Monday at 10:20 p.m. that the northbound and southbound lanes are currently closed at mile marker 18 on Highway 83 due to an accident.

MCSO said extreme caution should be used for any travel in Missoula County in this time.

