The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Missoula International Airport /MSO/
for the following threats...
The occurrence of long duration light to moderate snowfall.
Light snow will continue through noon today. Steady light to
moderate snowfall is expected this afternoon through the evening
hours. Snowfall rates up to 1/2 an inch per hour are expected this
afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
expected through midnight tonight.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST
TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
The heaviest snow this evening and overnight will likely fall
throughout the Bitterroot Valley.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this
evening to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&