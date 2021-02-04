UPDATE: FEB. 3 AT 8:20 PM
MISSOULA, Mont. - According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), at 7:50 p.m. Thursday evening, the suspect who had barricaded himself inside his residence following a disturbance in the 4700 block of Sage St. surrendered to MCS Deputies peacefully and without incident, and has been taken into custody.
Missoula County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Missoula County Rural Fire and Missoula Emergency Services Incorporated for being available to provide assistance and the city residents for avoiding the area.
MISSOULA - Deputies with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office are on scene negotiating with a male suspect who has reportedly barricaded himself inside a house.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Sage Street around 3:45 pm.
The disturbance involved an assault with a weapon and one individual is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
People are asked to avoid the 4700 block of Sage Street during the ongoing incident.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.