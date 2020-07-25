MISSOULA- The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance involving a firearm around 7:00 pm Friday evening.
MCSO says the disturbance was in the El Mar Estates area, and one person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The person is in stable condition.
The suspect has been taken into custody, and MCSO says there is no further threat to those living in or near the El Mar Estates area.
Missoula Rural Fire Department, Missoula Emergency Services and Montana Highway Patrol were also on scene to assist.