MCT returns with first big production, 'Into the Woods'

MISSOULA, Mont. - People across the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys are coming together to take the stage in Missoula Community Theater's first big production since the pandemic, Into the Woods.
The show is special in a couple of ways.
For one, it's a way to honor the late American theater icon Stephen Sondheim.
Secondly, Into the Woods is all about how people interact and how their actions can impact one another, something that's been a hot topic throughout the pandemic.
For some players, like Patrea Torma who plays the witch, it's their first production in three years.
“Theater and art has always been such a huge part of my life that not having it for so long, was just really hard," Torma said. "It was as if a part of you was missing. It just feels really, really great to be back on stage and doing art again.”
Into the Woods is about four different fair tales intertwining with a baker and his wife who are trying to break a curse so they can have a child.
Director Joe Martinez puts a unique spin on this popular show by making the 'woods' set more like an abandoned amusement park.
He explained how this production shows the lasting power the smallest interactions can have on one another.
“The first act is pretty much [like] the fairy tales that you grew up with… a little darker, they are more based on the Brothers Grimm," Martinez said. "The second act is more about what happens after ever after, and you know, not everybody’s ever after is positive.”
Both Martinez and Torma shared it was great to be back all together again, especially with a full orchestra and crew for the first time.
Into the Woods runs March 10-20. The show is rated PG-13.
For ticketing information, click here.
