MDT hosts virtual open house to discuss Stevensville safety project

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - As safety improvements continue on Highway 269, the Montana Department of Transportation and FirstMark Construction are inviting the public to a virtual open house to discuss the South of Stevensville Safety Improvement Project.
The event will take place on Wednesday, April 7 at 5:30 p.m.
MDT and FirstMark Construction will share their plan to improve US 269 between Pine Hollow Road and North Birch Creek Road and answer any questions. Their goal is to keep people informed and be as open and transparent as possible.
Utility crews are finishing moving power lines in the area. This week, they'll start removing trees before the road construction really gets going as they widen the shoulders and flatten slopes to make the highway safer.
As construction picks up, John Schmidt, the Missoula district construction engineer for MDT, reminded people to be mindful on the road.
"We're doing the best we can to make it as easy on people as possible," Schmidt said. "We do have to be in the way sometimes, and so we just appreciate when people are in the work zone paying attention, and just focusing on the driving. We know it's fun and easy to watch what's going on, but really just protect yourself and protect the workers around us, and we'll get through this together."
This week, there may be some traffic stopped for safety, depending on the tree's location. Overall, Schmidt predicted minimal delays. When they begin widening the shoulders, it'll start to look more like a construction project.
Registration is required for the open house at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. To register, click here.
To learn more about the project, click here.