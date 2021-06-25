MDT paints white lane on Bear Track Bridge for pets
Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana

MISSOULA -- If you've got a four-legged friend, you can now safely take them on the Bear Tracks Bridge in Missoula, without burning their paws.

The Montana Department of Transportation painted a white strip of paint on the bridge. 

Missoula in Motion's Facebook page said it stays 20 to 30 degrees cooler than the pavement. 

Local resident, Arnie Cohen, has three dogs. He said he's glad they care about pets, but he thinks it looks tacky. 

"I like the fact that they care about the dogs, but hopefully, like I said, they'll come up with a better solution, something that's a little more aesthetically pleasing that also kinda works," he said.

Other pet owners didn't have a problem with the paint and were grateful it was an easy solution. 

