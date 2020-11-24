MISSOULA -- The Montana Department of Transportation is pausing construction on the Higgins Avenue bridge for Thanksgiving.
The bridge sits between Front Street and 3rd Street in Downtown Missoula.
Construction on the bridge started in the beginning of October.
Construction will pause on Thursday, November 26th and resume the following Monday.
Owner of JL & KO, Jenifer Bain, said she won't miss the noise for those couple of days.
"I'm very excited about that, I can actually work in peace. It's quite loud with them dropping one ton pieces of concrete right in front of my store," Bain said.
She said she's thankful they won't be doing construction over the holiday, because her business needs Black Friday shoppers.
"It's definitely affected my business. I don't have the foot traffic like I normally would have and foot traffic is a big part of our downtown economy," Bain said. "And when people are walking by, looking in your store windows, popping in because they see something they like, I have zero of that now," she added.
Traffic control will remain throughout the construction area over the break, there just won't be any crews working.
MDT's District Construction Engineer, John Schmidt, said they like to give everyone a break when they can.
"We like to give the commuters and the traveling public and the people downtown a break too from the construction and the noise. It's a mutual benefit on both sides for us to take a break around these holidays if we can," Schmidt said.
Bain said she agrees.
"I love that they're doing that, I think it's a very thoughtful and kind generous thing for them to do, so thank you so much. We really appreciate it," Bain said.
MDT said it will allow for safer travel throughout the area, since travelers won't have to navigate through as much construction.
They added that they're thankful for the Missoula community this Thanksgiving, because of how patient they've been throughout the construction process.