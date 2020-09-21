MISSOULA - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will begin phase one construction on the Higgins Avenue Bridge Monday, Oct. 5.
In a release, MDT says crews will start working on the bridge's westside lanes on the side of the Wilma, replacing and widening the bridge deck. Commuters will be able to travel north and south on each of the two eastside lanes as the bridge undergoes construction. MDT is expecting crews to finish phase one construction by May 2021.
Once crews finish phase one, they will move traffic to the recently finished lanes on the westside as they work on the eastside lanes through Dec. 2021. MDT says the Higgins Avenue Bridge construction process will look alike to the recent Russell Street bridge construction.
According to MDT's release, crews will work to make progress on the bridge's roadway and sidewalk on both ends. Crews will install a wider deck with new shared-use paths and a new stairway to Caras Park on the westside. MDT says they aim to complete the bridge's lane construction by the end of 2021 and finish paving, painting, striping by spring 2022.
“While safe to travel on, the Higgins Avenue Bridge is in need of repair,” Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator said in MDT's release. “Rehabilitation is essential to extend the life of the bridge. The bridge now carries far more bicyclists and pedestrians than what it was originally designed for. MDT is rehabilitating the Higgins Avenue Bridge to make this a safer and more spacious bridge for everyone so we can all avoid the side shuffle as we pass our neighbor walking across the bridge.”