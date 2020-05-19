Meadow Hill Middle School's student support team helping emotional needs of students

The Child and Family Services division in the Montana Department of Health and Human Services reports over 5,900 cases of child abuse or neglect in 2018. Some child welfare advocates said stay-at-home orders could lead to an increase in child abuse or neglect.
The Montana Child and Family Services received 29,343 calls on their child abuse hotline in 2018, with 5,932 of these reports finding evidence of neglect or abuse. Some of these reports are from schools.
"We're mandatory reporters whether or not we're in a remote learning situation or in school," Natalie Jaeger the principal at Meadow Hill Middle School said.
Even though her students aren't physically coming to class, staff are regularly in contact.
"Our staff has done an incredible job making sure no family is unaccounted for," Jaeger said.
School counselor Adam Schraeder is part of the student support team at Meadow Hill, making sure the well-being of students are looked out for.
"[Students] just do a google form. They say that they need to check in with someone, and then it comes to the student support teams and we have someone respond to that right away," Schraeder said.
There's even weekly wellness on Google classroom students can join to chat about a range of topics.
"Suicide awareness resources, to coping skills, mindfulness, balance," Schraeder said.
Students in special education are checked on by resource teachers like Mary Pat Malerk. She's set up study hall for her students, friendship groups, among others. While she said there are challenges to moving online, a positive is that stronger relationshipsare built between students and parents.
"Our relationships with our families I believe are much stronger," Melerk said.
Meadow Hill has also found ways to show their students that they miss them, throwing a car parade just days ago in front of their school.
Jaegar said the parade is one way to show students that they are loved and cared for. While she couldn't go into specifics about reporting child abuse or neglect, she said student safety and well-being come first.
"We have been in Google meets with families and students, we have had parent meetings, we have had student meeting all virtually or over the phone," Jaeger said. "If something like that came up we would report it in the same way."