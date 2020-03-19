Meals on Wheels needing donations, volunteers to deliver meals to the vulnerable

One social service organization in Missoula that delivers nutritious meals to the elderly is asking for donations and volunteers, as they anticipate an increase in more senior citizens self quarantining to protect their health.
Missoula Aging Services runs Meals on Wheels. Volunteers deliver healthy meals to home bound adults in the area.
Last year, they served 800 individuals and delivered over 100,000 meals.
MAS employees said as more elderly people self quarantine in their homes, many could be lonely and likely be without access to the food they need.
"We will set up a system with increased volunteers to drive and deliver those meals, safely, which means we will leave it at the front door and call them to say it's there," Susan Kohler the CEO of MAS said. "Volunteers will call and just check in and chat with them because there's a real concern for social isolation."
Kohler added that drivers sanitize their hands before and after delivering meals.
In order for the program to stay afloat, MAS needs to raise $100,000 by March 31.
