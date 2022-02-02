Meals on Wheels prepares for future amid record growth

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 10 to 15 below zero and as low as 20 below zero from Hellgate Canyon through Downtown Missoula. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&