Meals on Wheels prepares for future amid record growth

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Meals on Wheels program is experiencing record growth in Missoula. In the month of January, 54 new people signed up for the service, the most ever in a single month.
As the program expands its client load, it's also preparing for the future.
The agency is looking to line up a caterer for the next five years starting this summer.
Meals on Wheels dropped some of its eligibility requirements throughout the pandemic, serving people with food insecurity and health conditions requiring more strict isolation, not just homebound seniors.
With all the new clients, the next caterer will need to have the manpower, supplies and space to cook about 180,000 meals each year.
The service delivers food four times a week to about 350 clients throughout Missoula County.
According to Rob Edwards, the community services director at Missoula Aging Services, a lot goes into the meals between the sheer volume and variety of dietary restrictions.
The food itself is just one aspect of the program, he explained.
“The meals are the easy piece," Edwards said. "You can look at it and say ‘they’re getting the nutrition that they need.’ People might not get that nutrition otherwise. The other piece I think is really important is that daily check in, four times a week, somebody’s going to be at their door to drop off their food.”
The drivers make sure clients haven't fallen, are eating their food and staying safe.
Volunteers Karen Orzech and Lance Collister shared how they've built special relationships with their clients.
“They’re something else," Orzech said. "They’re so much fun. They have so many stories about their lives. They’re happy to see us. We’re bringing them hot food and they’re happy to see that.”
Meals on Wheels is currently operating without a wait list and will be recruiting more volunteer drivers as the service splits up routes in the near future.
For specifics on the catering contract, contact Edwards at redwards@missoulaagingservices.org or by calling 406-728-7682.
For other volunteer opportunities with Missoula Aging Services and Meals on Wheels, click here.
