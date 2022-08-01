Medication review program brings generations together

MISSOULA, Mont. - One summer program is bringing together older adults and pharmacy students to talk medicine.

University of Montana pharmacy students are offering free medication reviews through Missoula Aging Services.

This helps keep a large part of the Missoula community safe as the aging population has grown 40% in the last decade. It also provides a unique opportunity for both the students and the seniors.

"It gives people ownership of their healthcare and helps them to understand how their medications are working or not working to support their health," Kate Cotnoir, Missoula Aging Services' resource program manager, said.

Students lead the interview with a pharmacist's oversight.

The reviews help solve any problems patients may have with their medications, like side effects or by learning the best techniques to use something like an inhaler. The students also help find less expensive alternatives.

The clients get help with their medication while students get to practice more patient care, talking with people one on one, learning how to read them and ask the right questions.

“The last week we had an appointment and I think that we were in there talking for more than an hour," Rachael Zins, a pharmacist and assistant professor at the University of Montana, said. "We ended up just talking. First half we were reviewing her medications and seeing what questions she had, and then the second half it was just kind of, how’s life going. It was nice, I feel like she needed to talk, so it was fun.”

Zins suggested people should consider a medication review if they're experiencing any side effects, paying a lot for prescriptions or taking a variety of medications, because oftentimes multiple medications have the same purpose.

Reviews are free and happen every Wednesday and Thursday afternoon through August.

Clients should bring all of their medications, even the ones they may not be currently using, in a Ziploc bag.

To set up an appointment, call Missoula Aging Services at 406-728-7682.