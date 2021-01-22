MISSOULA - A memorial procession of EMS and law enforcement will make their way through Missoula Saturday, Jan. 23 at noon for Daniel Merritt.
The procession will start at 11:00 am and proceed from Fort Missoula along South Avenue to Reserve Street; Reserve Street to 3rd; 3rd to Russell; Russell to Wyoming; Wyoming to Ogren Park / Allegiance Field.
The procession will be arriving at Allegiance Field between 11:20 am and 11:30 am.
Of the many many things we will miss about you, your smile will be right up there at the top. Thank you for being such a good leader, mentor, brother, and friend to all of us. Rest In Peace, Brother.Posted by Missoula Rural Firefighters on Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Colton Ryan Merritt is charged with killing Daniel Merritt on Jan. 3, and at this time has pleaded not guilty.