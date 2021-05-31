MISSOULA, Mont. -- Today we remember the over 2 thousand Montanans who have died in the military since the beginning of World War I.
A day where many came out this morning on the courthouse lawn to pay their respects.
Leaving displays of flowers and letters friends and families in memory of their loved ones, who's names you can actually find on the statue.
The Doughboy Statue was erected in 1927 to honor the 39 local men who died in WWI. Each of their names forever etched into the artwork's bronze plate.
According to the county's website montanans served and sacrificed at a greater rate than any other state in the us in this war.
Today at the ceremony, they retired the American flag, followed by a bittersweet procession. I spoke with Joyce Shepard who lost here uncle who served in the military. She tells me it's days like this she hopes to pass on these experiences to future generations.
"Honor him and raise the flag, and have prayer, I think it is something that we have to keep continuing to do, and keep supporting, so we don't loose it, " said Shepard.
You can learn more about those montanans who've served in war by visiting the rocky mountain museum of military history at Fort Missoula.