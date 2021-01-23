MISSOULA -- A procession and memorial honored the death of retired battalion chief, Daniel Merritt, on Saturday.
Merritt's son, Colton Merritt, is charged with shooting and killing his 57-year-old father on January 3rd.
At Ogren Park/Allegiance Field, the life of Daniel Merritt was remembered by the Missoula Rural Fire District, the Missoula Fire Department, family and friends.
His second son, Matt Merritt, spoke out the ceremony and through tears, he said his dad was the most selfless person he knew.
"He's gonna miss out on some experiences, but he'll always be there with us. He was more than just a great father, he was truly my best friend," Matt Merritt said.
Towards the end of the ceremony, bagpipes were played and a bell was rung to symbolize the end of Daniel Charles Merritt's 'shift.'