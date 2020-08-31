The man who pleaded guilty to charges of shooting Trooper Wade Palmer and three others, might try to change his plea.
Johnathan Bertsch and his attorneys have not filed any motions to change his plea at this time, but Monday's hearing was to discuss if that is what Bertsch wants to do.
After claiming he didn't understand the process leading up to his guilty plea, Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta has ordered Bertsch to under go a mental fitness evaluation. The court wants to see if he is fit to proceed.
The prosecutors office and the defense attorney agreed to find a private party for the evaluation.
"If he is found fit he will make a decision on how he wants to proceed." Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby said. "It's the states position that we need set this case for sentencing. If he is found fit we will move forward with sentencing and if they file a motion we will respond to it."
The court set another hearing for November 19th to address the fitness evaluation and to possibly set a date for a sentencing hearing, depending on the results of the evaluation.