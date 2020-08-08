UPDATE: 9:55 AM - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabelle Smith has been canceled. Isabelle has been located and is safe.
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabelle Smith, 15, who also goes by Isabelle Lafrey.
Isabelle is an American Indian juvenile, 4 foot 9 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair and glasses. She was wearing a black jacket, beanie, blue jeans, black sneakers and carrying a blue backpack.
Isabelle is on foot and was last seen around midnight on August 7th crossing Brooks near Arby's. She is reportedly dangerously intoxicated, and was seen laying down in roadway in traffic.
If you have any information, please call Missoula Police at 406 552-6300.