UPDATE: Jan. 7 at 8:44 a.m.
MISSOULA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isaiah and Malachi Meyers has been cancelled.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, Isaiah and Malachi have been found safe.
MISSOULA - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Isaiah and Malachi Meyers.
Isaiah and Malachi are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Ashley Meyers and are believed to be in danger.
Isaiah is two years old and is three feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair and weighs 35 pounds.
Malachi is four years old and is three feet six inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair and weighs 40 pounds.
The suspect is Ashley Meyers who is 31-years-old and is five feet seven inches tall with hazel eyes and blonde hair and weighs 125 pounds.
They may be in a blue 2010 Lincoln MKX with Montana temporary plate AAKE3081.
If you have any information on Isaiah or Malachi you are asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300 or call 9-1-1.