UPDATE 3/14: Missoula police are still looking for Katharine Schrek.
MPD says Schrek was last seen by a family member on the 1600 block of West Broadway on Friday, March 10th. They also say she was last contacted by text the next morning at 7 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a blue puffy coat, a t-shirt, spandex shorts and a headband.
Anyone with information about Schrek's whereabouts is asked to call Missoula Police at (406) 552-6300.
MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a woman struggling with several mental health issues.
MPD says Katharine Schreck was last seen on Friday, March 10th, at The Broadway Inn in Missoula. They also say she had bought a bus ticket to Portland, Oregon set to leave Saturday the 11th, but she never arrived to get on the bus.
Police say Katharine is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 320 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and is currently experiencing homelessness.
The advisory says there is concern for Katharine’s safety as she is schizophrenic, bi-polar, autistic, and suicidal and is currently off her medications.
Anyone with information about Katharine is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.
