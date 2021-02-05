Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE STILLWATER COUNTY SHERIFF FOR STEPHANIE HAWORTH AND JUSTIN SHEIDLER. STEPHANIE IS A 39 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, WHO IS 5 FEET 4 INCHES TALL AND 137 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. JUSTIN IS A 30 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, WHO IS 6 FEET TALL AND 118 POUNDS, WITH BLUE EYES AND BROWN HAIR. BOTH INDIVIDUALS LEFT THE SPECIAL K RANCH OUTSIDE OF COLUMBUS WITH UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE. THEY ARE IN A SILVER 2005 CHEVY SILVERADO, WITH A MONTANA PLATE NUMBER 3-25804B. UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL. THERE IS CONCERN FOR THEIR SAFETY, AS BOTH HAVE DIMINISHED MENTAL CAPACITY. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE STILLWATER COUNTY SHERIFF AT (406) 322-5326, OR DIAL 9 1 1.

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...The southern Swan, southern Missions, Rattlesnake and the central and southern Bitterroot mountains. * WHEN...In effect from 7 PM MST Friday to 7 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...New snow, weak layers in the snowpack, and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Avoid avalanche path runout zones. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 10 inches. Snow squalls along the arctic boundary will produce snowfall rates up to two inches per hour. Strong north to east winds between 20 and 30 mph with higher gusts will produce blowing snow reducing visibility less than one half mile. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Black ice is possible on roadways this evening as temperatures cool. * WHERE...Mainly for the Missoula valley, though snow bands are also possible in the Bitterroot Valley tonight. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult to impossible, particularly across the Missoula valley and northern portions of the Bitterroot valley. The combination of heavy snow and blowing snow will make visibility very poor. Wind chill as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

