MISSOULA - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 17-year-old Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd.
Hannah is a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to the MEPA, Hannah was dropped off near the Missoula Children’s Theater to get the bus to work around 7:30 am Thursday morning, and did not come back on the bus that evening.
After checking, it was found she had not gone to work.
The MEPA states Hannah has possibly been attempting to date an older man, Jeremy Peterson, a 43-year-old white male who is six foot three inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
It is believed Hannah may have gone with him in his van.
Peterson is reportedly homeless and lives out of his van, a white 2001 Ford Windstar, Montana plate 7-84966C.
There is a concern for Hannah’s safety and wellbeing.
It is believed they are still in the Missoula area, however, Peterson also has ties in Kalispell the Missoula County Sheriff's Office says.
People are asked to please watch for persons matching the description of Hannah or Peterson in the Missoula area and travel routes from Missoula to Kalispell.
If you have any information on the location of Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd or Jeremy Peterson you are asked to please contact the Missoula Sheriff’s Office at 406 258-4810 or call 911.