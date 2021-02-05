MISSOULA - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 17-year-old Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd.
Hannah is a white female, five feet two inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in a pink coat with a furry collar.
According to the MEPA, Hannah was dropped off near the Missoula Children’s Theater to get the bus to work around 7:30 am Thursday morning, and did not come back on the bus that evening.
After checking, it was found she had not gone to work.
There is concern for Hannah’s safety and wellbeing.
It is believed she is still in the Missoula area.
An update to the MEPA sent Friday afternoon says the individual who they originally thought she might be with has been located and is no longer a person of interest.
If you have any information on the location of Hannah Dashnaw-Wisherd you are asked to please contact the Missoula Sheriff’s Office at 406 728-0911 or call 911.
Article updated at 5:03 pm with updated information.