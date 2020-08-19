MEPA issued for 60-year-old Missoula woman

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is looking for 60-year-old Monique Casbeer who was last seen on August 17.

Casbeer is a white female with gray hair and blue eyes. Casbeer is 5 foot 7, 170 pounds and is wearing beige shorts and a pink shirt.

Casbeer was leaving St. Patrick's Hospital but has not returned home. She is believed to be on foot in the Missoula area.

Casbeer has been diagnosed with a mental health issue and does not have her medication. According to the MPD there is a concern for her mental health and physical safety.

If you have any information about Monique please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300 or call 911.

Tags

News For You