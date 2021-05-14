Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DONALD SPIES HAS EXPIRED. DONALD HAS NOT BEEN LOCATED AND IS STILL MISSING. DONALD IS A WHITE, 63 YEAR OLD MALE, 6 FOOT 2 INCHES, 205 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES, GRAY HAIR, AND GLASSES. HE IS DRIVING A SILVER FORD F 150 PICKUP, MONTANA LICENSE PLATE NUMBER 4-40393C. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON MAY 13TH, 2021, AT 8 PM, WEARING A DARK ZIP-UP JACKET AND KHAKI PANTS. DONALD MAY BE HAVING A MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS, AND IF YOU SEE HIM, DO NOT APPROACH HIM, AND CALL 9 1 1. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300, OR DIAL 9 1 1. TO REPEAT, THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DONALD SPIES HAS EXPIRED.